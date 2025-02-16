Karan Johar admits Shah Rukh Khan was the reason why his films made it big overseas: ‘He is an emotion'

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s collaboration started with the director-producer’s debut movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie not only became a rage in India but it also touched new heights overseas. Then came films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho, which proved the actor-director duo won hearts with their magic together. When asked how he ended up becoming big outside India, Karan credited SRK for the same. Read on!

In the latest episode of Game Changers, Karan Johar spoke about his films becoming successful outside the country. When asked how that happened, the director-producer stated Shah Rukh Khan was the reason behind it. Elaborating further, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director admitted Khan was the chance to which he danced.

KJo further divulged that the love and respect he and his films received overseas was because of the Jawan actor. It all started with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, then came Dil Toh Pagal Hai, followed by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Devdas and so on. Calling the movies the pillars, the filmmaker stated that for people abroad, Bollywood and films mean Shah Rukh Khan.

“Vo star nhi hai, he is an emotion. They feel the emotion. Jab vo aa jaata hai bade parde pe, the whole world celebrates (He is not a star; he is an emotion. When he comes on the big screen, the whole world celebrates,” Johar quipped, adding that all of them have leveraged the Pathaan actor to reach where they are today. KJo also stated that, like SRK, filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra was also the one who made him big, and he is eternally loyal to both of them for life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is co-producing the upcoming romantic drama film Dhadak 2 under his banner, Dharma Productions. Written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, it stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, his fans are excited to see him in the action thriller film King with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The movie will mark the star kid’s big-screen debut.