Karan Johar is all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan in THIS photo as Aryan Khan gets bail

The Bollywood film industry is said to be a very strange place. Going by popular opinion, friendships in the showbiz world are highly based on benefits and profits. Developing a loyal friendship amidst the cut-throat competition to be at the top is not an easy task. However, time and again, fans have seen exemplary examples of true friends who have stood the test of time and adverse situations. Speaking of which, the bond shared between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly priceless.

The past few weeks were extremely tough for SRK as his son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in an alleged drug case. The superstar’s son was behind the bar for over three weeks, amid this, his bail plea was also rejected twice by the honourable court. However, Thursday, October 28 brought a ray of new hope to the family as the Bombay High court finally granted bail to the 23-year-old. Soon after, to celebrate the good news, SRK’s friend and ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to share a smiling photo of the doting father and actor Shah Rukh Khan.

In the selfie shared by him, Karan Johar can be seen decked up in a suit as he hugs Shah Rukh Khan while the camera captures them. SRK in return can be seen smiling to reciprocate the director’s sweet gesture. While sharing the photo, Johar added a massive red heart to shower love on Khan and to mark the joyous occasion. Check out the photo below:

Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan was taken into custody on October 3, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Now, Aryan has to stay one more night in prison until the official order of the Bombay High Court arrives. Along with Aryan, the other two accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also granted bail.

