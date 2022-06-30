Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan hilariously denied from London eatery after they use Alia Bhatt’s name; WATCH

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan are currently in London and enjoying the time of their lives. Recently, the duo decided to head to an eatery in London but were hilariously rejected. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared a sneak peek of a hilarious incident that happened with KJo when he was trying to get a table at a restaurant but was later denied. The Kuch Kuch Hai Hai director was also seen using Alia Bhatt's name, who is also in London, to try to book a reservation.

Sara took to her Instagram story and wrote, "When Karan Johar and me were left reservation less and hungry so had some kfc." In the video, Karan can be seen asking the server if he had a reservation at the restaurant. Later, the filmmaker is heard asking the server, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” The server says, "No booking at the moment." Later, Karan again tries his luck again and asks, “No booking? Not in her name for four people?” In the end, the two were seen giggling away, Sara says, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Check out Karan Johar-Sara Ali Khan's video HERE:

Recently, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo with Sara. Johar also shared a photo of his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Alia and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram. He captioned it, “I found Rocky and Rani!”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Aur Rani exude swag in shades as Karan Johar drops PIC from London