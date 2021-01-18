Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda heap praises on each other as Liger first look takes social media by storm.

Liger's catchy tagline 'Saala Crossbreed' also seems to have resonated with many as fans flooded social media. Check out Karan and Vijay's adorable banter.

, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Ananya Panday seemed to have sent fans into at tizzy as the first look of their film Liger released on Monday. Dropping it at 10:08 AM, the team treated their fans to an early morning delight as they were ecstatic with Vijay's firts look in Liger. As is evident from the film's title, it refers to a crossbreed of lion and tiger. The film's catchy tagline 'Saala Crossbreed' also seems to have resonated with many as fans flooded social media.

With their announcement, Karan and Vijay also heaped praises on each other and it was all things adorable. Vijay thanked Karan for backing the project and tweeted, "Karannnn What we could only dream, you’ve made a reality. To be able to tell stories to the country. You believed in our story and skill and backed us, we can’t wait to pay it back x100 with love and success!"

Vijay's heartfelt tweet delighted Karan as the filmmaker replied saying that working with the actor was a dream. Karan's reply to Vijay read, "Vijay!!!! Working with the team and you has been a dream! Can’t wait for the #liger to roar at the box office !!! #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy."

Check out Karan and Vijay's adorable banter:

Vijay!!!! Working with the team and you has been a dream! Can’t wait for the #liger to roar at the box office !!! #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy https://t.co/YOTr2QnZLE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Ananya Panday as the female lead, Liger will be releasing in 5 languages that is Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The pan-India project has definitlely given Vijay Devarakonda fans multiple reasons to cheer.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film titled Liger; Check out the FIRST intriguing poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×