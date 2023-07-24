Karan Johar announces advance booking for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: With butterflies in my stomach...

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to enchant the audiences with their chemistry in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year as the viewers will witness the filmmaker's magic after almost 7 years. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently busy with the promotions of the film and they are leaving no stone unturned.

Advance booking opens for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Now, ahead of the release of the movie, Karan Johar took to social media to announce that the audience can book their tickets in advance. This comes as great news for those who were eagerly waiting to watch the magic of Rocky and Rani unfold on screen. Uploading a poster of the film, Karan Johar wrote, "With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I'm gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - in cinemas this Friday."



Reaction of netizens

As soon as the post was uploaded, netizens took over the comment section by storm showing their anticipation for the movie. Most of them wrote, "Cannot wait to see it on screen." Others wrote, "Another blockbuster." The comment section shows why Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment to show his support for the filmmaker and wrote, "Let's gooo!"

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie also features a few reputed names in the Bengali film industry like Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

