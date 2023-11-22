Karan Johar announces film with Kartik Aaryan on latter’s birthday: ‘May our collaboration only grow’

Get ready for an exciting film collaboration as Kartik Aaryan will be headlining Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms next, directed by Sandeep Modi. Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers that Kartik and Karan Johar are teaming up for the first time on an epic war drama. Now, KJo has himself made the announcement and penned a note to wish Kartik a happy birthday.

Karan Johar shares post announcing his next film, starring Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Karan Johar took to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning to announce that Kartik Aaryan will star in Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilm's next film, which is set to hit cinemas on August 15, 2025. He also wished Kartik on his birthday, and penned a sweet note.

“Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!!Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!! Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen,” he wrote.

Karan Johar further shared his excitement to work with Ekta Kapoor, and wrote, “@ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!"

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also announced the film and wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳

a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor.”

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s collaboration

This film marks Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s first collaboration. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the yet-to-be-titled film is a big-budget war drama that is based on true events. Kartik will undergo a transformation for his role in the film.

“It celebrates the Indian Army and is set against a backdrop not explored to date,” informed the source. The film will go on floors in the second half of 2024.

