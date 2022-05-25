Karan Johar announces his next action film on his 50th birthday; To begin shooting in April 2023

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. There's no denying the fact that KJo is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry. Today, he celebrates his 50th birthday and on this special occasion, Karan who is known for directing romantic and family drama films has shared his next directorial venture- an action film. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared the good news on his social media handle and revealed that he will kickstart the shooting in April 2023.

Karan Johar announces his next directorial venture- an action film

Karan shared an official statement that read, "Hello all, This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...."

Further, his statement read that he believes that he is most passionate about being a filmmaker. He revealed that after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release next year, he will begin the shooting of his action film. "Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you.... My love forever, KARAN JOHAR," he wrote.

Check out Karan Johar's official announcement:

Karan Johar to host a grand birthday bash

A few days back, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that KJo is set to host a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. B-Town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will be attending Karan's 50th birthday bash.

Karan Johar upcoming work

On the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his next production JugJugg Jeeyo. He is also slated to make his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release on 10 February 2023.

Also Read: Karan Johar hints at a special announcement on his 50th birthday; Can you guess what is it?