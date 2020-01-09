Karan Johar announces his next film based on spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao; Read Deets

Karan Johar is all set to bring the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao on the celluloid as he announces his next project based on the spymaster.

has already been making headlines for his upcoming magnum opus Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, , Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also been in the news for another upcoming crowd-puller Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and fresh face Lakshya in the lead. With two films lined up for 2020, Karan Johar has recently announced another directorial project based on the life of spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Karan wrote, "Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon! @apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective." as he unveiled the plot of his next venture.

Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020

Karan broke the news on his social media handle, however, the leading star cast, release date and other details about the film are yet to be announced. Giving several blockbuster hits under his banner Dharma Production, fans look forward to every film that Karan is associated with. When netizens hear the filmmaker's name, they expect exotic foreign locations, Bollywood biggies, dreamy songs, beautiful costumes, and an interesting storyline.

Meanwhile, Karan is also busy producing 3 other films slated for 2020 release. The director-producer has been working on Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and starrer Sooryavanshi.

