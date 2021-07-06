Karan Johar announces new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar is back at what he loves doing the most -- telling love stories and this time around it will be with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the quirky video featured upbeat music, hinting that the film will be riddled with fun characters, emotions, drama and maybe even comedy. Dropping the video, Karan wrote, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy."

An ecstatic Alia and Ranveer also shared the announcement. Birthday boy Ranveer wrote, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Whereas, busy bee Alia Bhatt said, "An exceptional love story with my favourite people! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film will also see Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and . A source remarked, "Karan’s film is about family values and love, in that order. It’s called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and features Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. Shabanaji and Dharamji will play Alia’s grandparents. Jayaji who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho plays Ranveer Singh’s grandmother."

On Monday, when Karan revealed that he will dropping his next film announcement he tweeted, "This is the beginning of a new journey and my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family."

