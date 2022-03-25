Karan Johar announces the remake of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film Hridayam

Karan Johar never misses a chance to surprise the audience. After he announced his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Dharma Productions’ head honcho has now taken social media by storm once again as he has announced his next production. Given the ongoing trend of remaking blockbuster South Indian films, Karan Johar has now decided to remake the popular Malayalam romance drama Hridayam which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. The movie had released early this year.

Karan Johar made the big announcement on social media as he revealed that Dharma Productions along with Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to Hridayam. Although KJo didn’t reveal the cast of the movie, he did mention that the remake will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. He wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The duo had even shot for a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Turkey recently. “Karan is so much to be on set with. He’s like Comedy Central and he cracks me up every day. I really enjoyed this experience. So, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is underway,” Ranveer had said during an Instagram live session.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar shares PIC with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt with release date update