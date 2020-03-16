Karan Johar announces the suspension of work at his production house owing to the Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The director-producer announced on his official Instagram account that he has suspended production and administrative work at Dharma productions. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director further mentions in his official statement that owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus his company has suspended all work keeping in mind the safety of the employees and production staff. The producer cum director Karan Johar urges everyone to stay safe in the wake of the global health crisis. Karan Johar also adds that he will be back at the movies soon.

The current situation owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19 is very critical. Many films not just from Bollywood, but even Hollywood has pushed their releases. 's film Sooryavanshi has pushed its release. Rohit Shetty recently made the official announcement. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reportedly cancelled its shoot. Kartik Aaryan returned to the city from Lucknow, as the makers cancelled the shoot owing to the health concerns of the production staff and actors. Hollywood films like Mulan and Daniel Craig's No Time To Die have postponed their respective release dates.

Check out the post by Karan Johar:

The fans and film audiences are now waiting to hear about the new release dates. Marvel Cinematic Universe's film Black Widow is expected to hit the big screen as per schedule as so far no new release date has been announced by Marvel.

