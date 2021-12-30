Karan Johar appeals Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate, writes ‘cinemas are safe’

In the recent past, India has witnessed several additions of the Omicron variant cases in the country, although the number is under control, the Government is already taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant. In addition to this, reportedly, there also has been a spike in the COVID-19 cases in several parts of India. Due to which, the governments of many states including Delhi, Maharashtra have released new guidelines as precautionary measures to control the spread of the contagious virus.

Amid this, on Thursday, December 30, filmmaker Karan Johar made a special request to the Delhi government asking them to allow the operations of matinee theatres. The director highlighted how cinemas ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms. According to Johar, theatres are a ‘safe place’. He tweeted, “We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

This request comes just days after new Covid Restrictions were announced by the Delhi Government. The new guidelines ordered the shutdown of all the cinema halls, spas, gyms, and multiplexes in the city. In addition to this, night curfew has been implemented between 10 pm to 5 am. Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars have permission to remain open only at 50% seating capacity. Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be totally prohibited amid the suspected omicron outbreak.

