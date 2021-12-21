Karan Johar asks Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan to do the hook step to Chaiyya Chaiyya; Watch what they did.

Karan Johar's show Koffee Shots with Karan has been making an appearance every now and then. Recently, the filmmaker and chat show host, hosted Atrangi Re stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan on the couch ahead of the film's release. From speaking about the film to testing their cinema knowledge, the duo were all geared up for Karan's questions.

In a promotional snippet of the chat show episode, we get to see Karan on set with Dhanush and Sara. In the behind-the-scenes video, the stars can be seen sitting on the famed couch. As always, Karan's chat shows are incomplete without fun games and this was no different.

The filmmaker tested Dhanush and Sara's cinema knowledge and we get to see a glimpse of it in the promotional snippet. Dhanush and Sara can be seen standing facing each other with the buzzer in front of them when Karan says, "Do the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya."

Reacting to this situation, both Sara and Dhanush blankly looked at each other with the actress hilariously breaking into the hook step of the song. Sharing the snipped, Karan Johar captioned it, "Shorts of shots! A day with lots brewing and spilling the…koffee!! Stay tuned, sneak peek out tomorrow! #koffeeshotswithkaran." Atrangi Re will be takin the OTT route, whereas Karan's Koffee Shots episode with Sara and Dhanush is live on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she had ONE condition for starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia, Katrina