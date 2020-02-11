Karan Johar, Atlee, Raj & DK or Rajkumar Hirani: Which director should Shah Rukh Khan work with? COMMENT

Last year on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he would announce his next project soon but till now King Khan hasn't given any confirmation about his next.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the year 2018 in Aanand L Rai's Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to make a mark at the Box Office and Shah Rukh went on a break. But the actor has been producing a lot of films and web series under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. But his fans are missing him and are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

There are several rumours floating around about his next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture. While SRK had not yet given a nod to Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, there are reports that Tamil director, Atlee, will be the first to begin shooting with the superstar. Reports also state that ’s Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will be producing Atlee’s movie. But our Badshah has not given any confirmation regarding the same.

SRK's fans are so eager to know about his next project that they were tweeting 'SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT' on Twitter. They also started trending #WeWantAnnouncementSRK many times on social media. Some fans were even threatening of suicide if he does not return on the silver screen. One user wrote that 'for 1 year we did not see you on the screen, please announce.' Another user wrote that 'a man cannot live without hope. I only watch your movies in the theater. I can't even imagine life without you. I have not seen any of your films for 1 year. We want you to come back with a bang.' No doubt why Shah Rukh is called the Badshah of Bollywood.

While there are many reports going around about Shah Rukh Khan's next project, we would like to know, according to you which director should Shah Rukh Khan collaborate for his next? Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK, Atlee or Karan Johar. COMMENT BELOW!

