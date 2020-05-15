Karan Johar being dragged by Yash to dance with him & Roohi on Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey is too cute to miss

Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi have been entertaining everyone with their cute shenanigans. Now, the cute kids dragged their ‘dada’ Karan to the dance floor to join them in grooving to Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey.

Amid the lockdown, if there are any star kids that have been making headlines due to their cute shenanigans at home, it is ’s munchkins, Yash and Roohi. Their cute antics at home are being chronicled by their dad Karan Johar on social media and fans are loving it. From celebs to netizens, all are in awe of Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi and wait for a new video of their adorable fun each day. A recent video of Yash and Roohi dragging their dad onto the dance floor is bound to make you smile.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Karan shared a cute video of Roohi and Yash dancing like no one’s watching on and Sara Ali Khan’s song from Simmba, Aankh Marey. In the video, we can see, at first, Roohi and Yash dancing together and having a gala time. While grooving with his sister, Yash even wanted his dad Karan to come on the dance floor and groove with them. Yash is seen pulling Karan’s tee and asking him to join him and Roohi to dance on the song.

The adorable antics of the two left everyone in awe. Karan shared the video and wrote, “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey.” Seeing the cute video, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth P Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and Sophie Choudry were in complete awe of Yash and Roohi.

Check out Karan’s video with Yash and Roohi:

A day back, Karan shared a video of Yash refusing to leave his bedroom and wanting to stick around. From chilling at home with his kids to sharing their cute shenanigans on social media, Karan has been trying to keep fans entertained amid lockdown. On the work front, Karan was all set to direct Takht before the lockdown. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021. However, shoot for the same has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown.

