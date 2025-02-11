Karan Johar believes Hindi cinema needs to get its gender politics right; calls Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi a ‘big victory’

Karan Johar is not just a talented filmmaker but is also known for speaking his heart out. Most recently, he got candid while sharing his views on Hindi movies. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director called Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi a "big victory" for cinema, while also pointing out that Hindi cinema needs to get its gender politics right.

During a recent conversation with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Karan Johar was asked about one thing he would want Hindi cinema to have in order to evolve. In response, the filmmaker was quick to admit, “If we can get our politics right.”

He noted that cinema is meant to provide large-scale entertainment, visual spectacle, joy, and emotions, without getting its politics wrong. "You can entertain a large audience across the nation without propagating, positioning, or platforming incorrect gender politics, incorrect social norms, or incorrect ways of being. Just the basics have to be followed,” he explained.

The filmmaker further expressed his concern about films becoming blockbusters despite not communicating the right messages. He mentioned that only self-censorship could help, emphasizing that there is no such thing as censorship in the world.

According to Johar, when women achieve success in India, it is a small victory for the gender. He cited the example of the Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 , acknowledging that while men in the film had significant roles, it was ultimately led by a woman.

Advertisement

Karan also spoke about Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and addressed the issue of pay parity in Bollywood. “When Alia did Gangubai Kathiawadi, that, to me, was a big victory for cinema. That character was completely driven by her performance, and it opened to larger numbers than many leading men who are movie stars,” he said.

He noted this as a sign of a woman’s ability to lead a film in an industry where men demand higher pay, claiming they bring in more revenue. He pointed out that it is now a time when "women’s movies are opening to much higher numbers than some big male movie stars, whose films are seeing dismal box office numbers."