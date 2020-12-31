Karan Johar bids adieu to 2020 with gratitude post for loved ones; Says ‘Grateful for their love & loyalty’

Karan Johar shares a beautiful pic with his kids as he pens a heart warming note for his family and friends expressing his gratitude towards them for their love and loyalty.

The year 2021 is all set to take over in just a few hours and as we bid adieu to 2020, it is that time of the year when we look back at the year and the lessons learnt throughout the year. While everyone is all pumped up to welcome the New Year with a lot of zeal, several celebrities have taken to social media to bid adieu to 2020 with some thoughtful posts. Joining the league, has also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram as he extends New Year wishes to his fans.

The ace filmmaker shared a monochrome picture with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar as the trio was seen cuddling up together. In the caption, KJo expressed his gratitude towards his loved ones for always standing by his side. He wrote, “I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty.... yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine #happynewyear” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post as his bid adieu to 2020:

Earlier, celebs like , , Kriti Sanon, etc have also penned pensive thoughts as they eagerly await 2021. Arjun wrote, “It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...”

