Karan Johar bids farewell to 'Lockdown with the Johars' with his twins Yash, Roohi as 'unlock 1' begins; Watch

As the unlock phase one begins from today, Karan Johar says a final goodbye to his series 'Lockdown with the Johars' thanking the viewers for their love.

Ever since the lockdown has started, filmmaker has been entertaining his fans online by sharing lockdown with the Johars series, featuring his twins- Yash and Roohi. From Yash and Roohi dismissing papa Johar’s sartorial choices to calling him fat and raiding his closet and room, Karan's lockdown series is all things amusing and the kids' cute shenanigans brought a smile on our face. But since the lockdown has eased from today, Karan has bid goodbye to the 'Lockdown with the Johars'.

Today, Karan shared a video of his kids Yash and Roohi where the filmmaker is bidding farewell to his viewers as unlock 1 begins. The video starts with Karan saying, "We are where we began our journey and we want to say goodbye to everybody with the first phase of unlock happening." Karan pans the camera towards Yash and tells the cute munchkin to say toodles who instead says, "Good morning". Looking cute in a white t-shirt and blue pants looks, Yash is in his own mood and looks like the kid is not ready to say 'toodles'. Meanwhile, Roohi says bye donning a blue top and pink shorts as she carries a golden backpack. The filmmaker again pans his camera at Yash who says "Il be back" but is not ready to say 'toodles'.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1."

As soon as Karan posted the video, his student commented, "I think he doesnt want to say toodles." Even commented, "Nope! He doesn't want to say toodles."

On the work front, Karan will soon be working on his much talked about period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum, as Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan and as Dilras Banu. Besides, it will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

