Karan Johar bids goodbye to Twitter: Making space for more positive energies

On Monday afternoon, ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce that he is quitting the micro-blogging site. He shared his last tweet which was all things about positivity. Karan, who is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor , mentioned in his tweet that he is 'making space for more positive energies'.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" After making his last tweet, he deleted his account. Here's how his account looks now:

Karan was recently trolled for his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. He even addressed the issue on his show and said that he is now used to trolling. One of the major reasons that he got trolled was for mentioning Alia Bhatt's name in every episode. In the finale episode, the jury was seen taking a hilarious dig at him for mentioning Alia's name. KJo also confessed that even the mommy-to-be asked him to not mention her in his show.

Work Front

Karan is returning to direction with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Alia, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. They recently completed the shoot and announced it on social media. It is slated to release next year in February. Earlier, Karan also announced that he is making an action film without revealing many details about the project.

Also Read | Will Shah Rukh Khan return on Koffee With Karan 8? Karan Johar spills the beans