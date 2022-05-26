Karan Johar Birthday Bash: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra dress to impress

Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers in the world. His body of work along with the movies produced by his banner Dharma Productions have been able to win the hearts of millions worldwide. His 50th birthday bash is a star-studded event where the biggest of names from the entertainment industry have graced the party. The party is full of glitz and glamour and is expected to go on till wee hours. It is, without a doubt, the biggest gathering in the entertainment industry this year.

The party is graced by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look stunning together. While Shahid Kapoor looks stylish in his white tuxedo, Mira Rajput looks exquisite in her glimmering black outfit. Sidharth Malhotra in his clean-shaven look is a literal eye-candy. He looks outstanding in his shining black blazer as he stands in front of the paparazzi for a click. Anushka Sharma raises the temperature with her elegant black gown and high heels. Other celebrities that graced the occasion with their electrifying presence include Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, Tabu and Badshah. The invitees have got the social media buzzing as they have created a media frenzy at Karan Johar’s pad.

Have a look at the photos from Karan Johar's Birthday Bash

Karan Johar is busy with a lot of things in his hands. He is almost done with his shoot on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra which releases on 10th February, 2023. Before the release of his next film, he has already announced that he will next be working on an action film from April 2023. Apart from his own directorial ventures, Karan Johar’s production houses Dharma Productions and Dharmatic are producing almost a dozen different projects which will either see a theatrical release or a digital release. The most awaited project of Karan Johar is hands down the next season of Koffee With Karan which will have the biggest of names from the Indian entertainment industry. For the first time ever, the episodes will directly premiere directly on an OTT platform.

