Karan Johar Birthday INSIDE PICS: Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan’s goofy snap has Navya Nanda in splits

Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25. He threw a star-studded bash in the city and it was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. Ever since the photos from the bash went out in the public domain, they are all over the internet, and by looking at them, it is safe to say that they had fun at the party. Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan also made it to the guest list.

Just a while back, Shweta took to Instagram to share some inside photos from the party and it was lit. One of the photos featured Abhishek as well, which proved they are the goofiest brother-sister duo in the town. While sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Celebrate good times." As soon as she posted the photo, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Last photo" along with laughing emoticons.

See Shweta Bachchan's post here:

See Navya's comment here:

Talking about Karan Johar's birthday outfit in the party, the filmmaker, as always, kept his most fashionable foot forward. So it is no surprise that for his birthday, he chose a unique and eccentric outfit. Karan was seen sporting a green shimmery jacket over a white shirt, black bow, and matching black pants with shoes. He also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

Speaking about Junior Bachchan’s professional career, he was last seen in the Netflix film, Dasvi which also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He is currently filming for the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh.

