Karan Johar Birthday INSIDE PICS: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & more 'bling' out the best

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50th on May 25. It was a starry affair and all the bigwigs from the entertainment industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others were present. Ever since the photos from the bash went out in the public domain, they are all over the internet, and by looking at them, it is safe to say that they had fun at the party.

Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also made it to the guestlist and attended the party. Just a while ago, she shared some inside photos from the bash and they are lit. In one of the photos Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar posed for a gorgeous selfie with Anaita. Other photos also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and others. While sharing the photos, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Night full of love, revelry and bling! Thank you my host with the most @karanjohar ! Fun memories of the night, the few that aren’t blurs! As for my bling… I wore it on my heart, wrist and in my eyes!"

See the photo here:

Talking about Karan Johar's birthday outfit, the filmmaker, as always, kept his most fashionable foot forward. So it is no surprise that for his birthday, he chose a unique and eccentric outfit. Karan was seen sporting a green shimmery jacket over a white shirt, black bow, and matching black pants with shoes. He also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in key roles. It marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy.

Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

