Karan Johar Birthday INSIDE PICS: Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & others party the night away

Karan Johar turned 50 and he is celebrating in style. The renowned filmmaker has organised a lavish celebration for the entire film fraternity. The entire evening has a visual feast, with many prominent celebrities arriving looking stunning and eager to party. The celebs have given us some serious outfit goals and we are pretty sure it will take us all quite a while to get over them. To give you a closer glimpse into Karan Johar’s mega-bash, here are some inside pictures of it. Enjoy and thank us later!

Shanaya Kapoor, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan & others click fun selfies

These stars looked like they had tons of fun at the party. We stumbled across numerous inside pictures. Birthday boy Karan Johar too could be seen posing with his guests for adorable selfies and looked super happy. The stars smiled and made goofy faces at the camera. Kajol shared an adorable selfie with Karan. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra posed with numerous celebs such as Shanaya Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan and shared those sweet moments on his Instagram. Even Saif Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon were seen happily grinning for a fun selfie moment. Well, we are jealous - we also a Karan Johar party invite!

The filmmaker as always kept his most fashionable foot forward. So it is no surprise that for his birthday, he chose a unique and eccentric outfit. Karan was seen sporting a green shimmery jacket over a white shirt, black bow, and matching black pants with shoes. He also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

Other stars at the party

A lot of celebs are a part of the huge birthday bash. We saw quite a lot of Bollywood couples such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and others. A while back, we also spotted Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and Salman Khan.

