Karan Johar Birthday Inside Videos: Ranveer Singh dances on DJ table, Neetu vibes to Rishi Kapoor's Dafliwale

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and on this special occasion, the filmmaker hosted a grand party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and many popular celebrities made an appearance at the red carpet in the best of their looks. From Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and Abhishek Bachchan among others arrived for the celebrations.

Now, we have stumbled upon some inside pictures and videos from KJo's grand bash. In it, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing on the table, while Neetu Kapoor was seen grooving on her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor's iconic song, Dafliwale with Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. In another clip, KJo and Kajol are also seen dancing together. We also came across Karan cutting his 5-tier black and gold birthday cake.

Check out inside VIDEOS from Karan Johar's birthday bash:

Apart from these celebrities, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Rohit Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh, Tabu, Farah Khan, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, Aditya Roy Kapoor among others attended the party.

Meanwhile, for the event, Karan Johar picked a blingy green blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. He also added a pair of tinted glasses to complete his look. On the occasion of his birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared a new project on his social media handle and revealed his next film—an action film.

