Karan Johar Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sara & Ibrahim stun with their fashion mania

Trust Karan Johar to make headlines every time he hosts a party and the filmmaker will never disappoint. The filmmaker who celebrates his 50th birthday today has hosted a big bash for all his close friends from the film industry at the Yash Raj Studios. Many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, the Bedhadak cast- Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta, Shweta Bachchan, Dino Morea, Manish Malhotra, were seen arriving at the star-studded party.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon arrive

Now, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Kriti Sanon, and JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were also seen making their grand appearance at Karan's 50th birthday bash. Meanwhile, for the event, Karan Johar picked a blingy green blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. He also added a pair of tinted glasses to complete his look.

Check out the PICS:

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon-to-be-released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set up for the birthday bash.

Karan Johar announces an action film

A few hours back, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had announced a new action project on his birthday. He shared the news on his social media handle, and revealed his next film—an action film. KJo also shared that the shooting of the yet-untitled action film will begin next year in April, after the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar upcoming work

Currently, KJo is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated to release in theatres on February 10, 2023. Next, he is also producing JugJugg Jeeyo, which features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead. His production ventures also include Brahmastra, Bedhadak, Govinda Naam Mera, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Liger, Yoddha, Anand Tiwari's untitled next, and Selfiee among many more.

Also Read: Karan Johar Birthday: New lovers Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrive to enjoy the 'lit' party; PICS