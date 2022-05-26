Karan Johar Birthday: New lovers Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrive to enjoy the 'lit' party; PICS

It's Karan Johar's 50th birthday today and the filmmaker is currently hosting a grand bash on the occasion of his 50th birthday at the Yash Raj Studios. Many celebrities like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough, Vijay Deverakonda, the Bedhadak cast- Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon with her husband, Apoorva Mehta, Shweta Bachchan, Dino Morea, Manish Malhotra, were seen arriving at the bash.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrive at Karan Johar's party

Now, Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad also made a grand appearance at Karan's 50th birthday bash. This marks the couple's first red carpet event. In the photo, the duo was seen twinning in black as they posed for the shutterbugs as they made their way to the venue of KJo's party. Saba looked stunning as ever as she donned a black cut out dress, Hrithik, on the other hand, looked dapper as he wore a black tuxedo which he wore with a classic black shirt.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's PICS:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad relationship

Hrithik and Saba have been in the headlines for quite some time now. The actors made their relationship official, a few days back after they walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport after a short trip to Goa. The couple has been growing close over the past few months, and while they have not spoken publicly about their relationship, their Instagram PDA speaks volumes.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad upcoming work

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the film, Vikram Vedha, which is touted as a neo-noir thriller. It will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is scheduled for release on 30 September 2022. Next, he also has Sidharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is expected to be released on 28 September 2023. Whereas, Saba will soon be sharing the screen with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in Rumana Molla’s directorial debut Minimum which is an immigrant Indian drama set in Belgium.

Also Read: Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao make a grand appearance at the party; PICS