Karan Johar Birthday: Parineeti Chopra wishes ‘ultimate guru’; Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan send love

Karan Johar is celebrating his 51st birthday today, and wishes for the filmmaker started pouring in on social media right from midnight. Kiara Advani recently dropped an unseen picture with KJo from her wedding festivities, and wished him on his birthday. Not just Kiara, a number of Bollywood celebs penned heartfelt posts and adorable pictures with him to celebrate his special day. Find out how Kajol, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and others wished him!

Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and other B-Town celebs wish Karan Johar on his 51st birthday

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a show in which Karan and Parineeti are seen singing together. She penned a hilarious caption with it that read, “Happiest birthday to the ultimate guru @karanjohar Thank you for training me. Hope I can sing half as well as you do (or not).” Meanwhile, Karan’s friend Kajol dropped an unseen picture with him and Mickey Contractor. She wrote, “Happy birthday @karanjohar No one will ever be as entertained by us as us! Have a blisteringly fabulous birthday and year ahead! Thank you @mickeycontractor for this awesome picture. #WeatherAppropriate.”

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and penned a lengthy note that read, "Happy birthday to the brightest guiding light @karanjohar love you so so so much. The best, the strongest, the most sensitive, the most honest, the most entertaining, the most selfless, the most giving, the biggest support, the maker of so much magic (the list can go on forever...) Wish you all the joy and peace and love in the world.” Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor wished him and wrote that she can’t wait for the world to see the magic KJo has created in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sara Ali Khan wished Karan Johar in her own quirky style and wrote, "Khushi ho ya Gum Always most Fun." She added, "Happiest birthday to king @karanjohar You're the warmest, most compassionate, super funny, brilliantly intelligent and most generous and giving person. Have the best day and the best year ahead. You truly deserve nothing else.” Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Shanaya Kapoor also wished him. Check out their stories below!

We wish Karan Johar a very happy birthday!

