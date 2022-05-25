Karan Johar Birthday: Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Vijay Deverakonda & Preity Zinta arrive to party

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party is on! It is ace director Karan’s birthday and he is celebrating it in style - well, what else do we expect from the most vibrant personality in Bollywood? A few hours back, the birthday boy made a grand entry for his celebrations as he donned a green bling blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. Numerous big names have been spotted at the event including Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Bedhadak’s cast Shanaya Kapoor with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, Shweta Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and others were seen at the grand event.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vijay Deverakonda and Preity Zinta with husband Gene arrive

The adorable couples tonight have our heart. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked classy and smart. Rakul looked like a diva in her stunning red velvety gown. Jackky, on the other hand looked dapper with his blue tuxedo. Talking about Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough, the duo looked fab together.