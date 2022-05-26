Karan Johar Birthday: Rakul Preet Singh's epic selfie brings Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon & Jackky in one frame

Karan Johar on Wednesday night threw a grand birthday bash for his celebrity friends in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films Studio as the ace filmmaker turned 50. A number of celebrity couples were clicked on the occasion whose photos have gone viral on social media. Many celebrities also posted selfies and pictures from the party on their personal social media handles. Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who reached the venue with beau Jackky Bhagnani, shared selfies on her Instagram story.

In the first selfie, the actress is seen with Karan and Jackky, captioning it, ‘’Thank you Karan for the best night ever. Let’s just say there’s no one like you.’’ In the second selfie, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress is seen with a number of celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Shanaya Kapoor. Rakul Preet Singh had made her relationship with actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani official last year. The two made it Insta official first with Jackky’s post on Rakul’s birthday in October in which he had written poetic lines in praise of her. Later Rakul had responded on the post, calling Jackky her ‘biggest gift’.

See Rakul’s post here:

Rakul Preet Singh looked like a diva in her stunning red gown when she entered the venue with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, who donned a blue tuxedo.

Other celebs who were spotted at KJo’s birthday bash were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who looked adorable as they posed for pictures. While Aishwarya dazzled in a gold dress and black jacket, junior Bachchan looked dapper in his tuxedo. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made quite the pair in all-black attire. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for the camera with their close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked perfect together. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, the list goes on.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn starrer film Runway 34. Her other lined-up projects include ‘Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah as the protagonists. She will also work alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming Hindi drama, ‘Thank God’. Furthermore, the she also has Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s, Chhatriwali and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cinderella’ in the pipeline.