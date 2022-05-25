Karan Johar Birthday: Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Tiger Shroff & other stars arrive in style

It is Karan Johar’s 50th birthday! Filmmaker Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. He is one of the most jolly personalities in Bollywood. Of course, today he is having the grandest birthday party ever with numerous notable names attending it. We spotted the Bedhadak cast Shanaya Kapoor along with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada looking absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Manish Malhotra were also seen dazzling Karan’s royal event.

Bedhadak cast: Shanaya Kapoor Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada attend Karan's birthday bash

The young actors absolutely looked ravishing and twinned in black. Shanaya wore a stunning black gown with a high bun. She is the epitome of elegance in this outfit. On the other hand, the boys and their dapper getups made out hearts flutter. Gurfateh Pirzada wore a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow. On the other hand, Lakshya wore a black tuxedo with some pretty detailing. Overall, the trio looked absolutely fabulous. Coming to Shweta Bachchan, she just looked wow! She wore a sizzling red dress with a regal neckpieace and carried it with utmost grace. Tiger Shroff, as usual, looked breath-taking in his formal attire and adorable curls. American designer Prabal Gurang was also an attendee and looked handsome in a white suit.

Karan Johar dazzles in a blingy green jacket at his birthday bash

The filmmaker as always kept his most fashionable foot forward. So it is no surprise that for his birthday, he chose a unique and eccentric outfit. Karan was seen sporting a green shimmery jacket over a white shirt, black bow, and matching black pants with shoes. He also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete his look.

