Karan Johar to bring C. Sankaran Nair's legendary life to the big screen; Announces Karan Tyagi as director

There's no stopping and Dharma Productions! While multiple films are in the pipeline, the filmmaker announced a brand new one on Tuesday morning and this time it's one from the history books. Karan Johar, Dharma and team are all set to bring the untold and legendary story of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who played an active part during British's rule in India.

Sharing the official announcement, Karan also announced that the project will be helmed by Karan Tyagi. He wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned!"

While the lead cast of the film is yet to be announced, Karan shared the film will go on floors shortly. Giving details about what would primarily be the focus of the film, Karan revealed that it will "unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre."

The film, inspired from true events, will be adapted from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book 'The Case That Shook The Empire'. Born in 1857, C. Sankaran Nair was appointed as a member of the Viceroy's Council in 1915. In 1919, he criticised the British rule via his writings and pointed out various defects in the system. He also suggested changes which were later accepted by the British government.

