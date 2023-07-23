Karan Johar calls directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'wrong'; 'It is propagating incorrect gender politics'

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, and it has been one of the much-loved movies in Bollywood. Karan Johar was thrown into the spotlight owing to the success of this film. However, recently the filmmaker criticized his own film.

Karan Johar criticizes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Recently, the much-loved film received flak from netizens for portraying the male character wrong. And now, the filmmaker himself has expressed criticism towards his own directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, citing its portrayal of incorrect gender politics. He acknowledged the film's wide popularity but emphasized his concern over the gender politics it conveyed. During IIMUN event for the promotion of his upcoming film, Karan Johar revealed his evolution as an individual and his changing perspective on the film's themes. He shared, "I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do."

Karan Johar also expressed disapproval of Rahul's actions in the film, stating that the character was contradictory throughout the narrative. Talking about the same, he said, "Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek bar pyaar karte hai (We fall in love once)’, but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek bar shaadi karte hai (We marry once),’ he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film,"

On the other hand, Karan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.

