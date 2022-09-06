Karan Johar calls Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 ‘cringy’ but lauds it for THIS reason

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 premiered on Netflix a few days ago and has already climbed to the list of most-watched shows on the digital platform. In fact, the show is trending globally, and Karan Johar took to his Instagram to congratulate Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari for its success. While doing so, he admitted that the show is ‘cringy’ and a ‘guilty pleasure’ for most people, but lauded Seema, Maheep, Neelam, and Bhavana for having the guts to put themselves out there despite knowing that they may get trolled.

The image shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account shows that Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 is trending not just in India, but also in Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Mauritius, Bahrain, New Zealand, Oman, and Singapore. In his caption, Karan wrote, “So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So let’s put it in perspective! Ofcourse it’s cringy! ( and bingy) Ofcourse it’s guilty pleasure viewing ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Ofcourse it may appear manicured and artificial ( aren’t we all) Ofcourse its far from being intellectually stimulating ( don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them !!!!”

Karan Johar further wrote that he is super proud of each one of them and loves them dearly. He also added that the show is being massively viewed worldwide, and therein lies the validation. Check out his post below.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 features cameos from numerous Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Bobby Deol, and many others.

