Karan Johar calls himself talentless and wants to weep as daughter Roohi tells him he is 'kharab dancer’

Karan Johar seems to have found the biggest critics in his own house in his kids, Yash and Roohi. In another video that Takht filmmaker shared today, his daughter called him a bad dancer. Check it out.

Over the past week, has been ensuring he spends time with his kids Yash and Roohi amids the lockdown. Not just this, the Takht filmmaker has been sharing fun videos of his munchkins, Yash and Roohi on social media where his kids have innocently and hilariously trolled him for almost everything. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and the filmmaker has been sharing the fun videos on social media.

On Saturday, Karan shared yet another video of Yash and Roohi trolling him innocently which is bound to leave you rolling on the floor with laughter. In the video, we can see Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi dancing in his closet. However, Karan can be seen shouting ‘yayy we’re dancing’ and Roohi immediately tells him that he is not dancing. The little girl goes on to call him a ‘kharab dancer’ and leaves him heartbroken over it. Karan tries to talk to Yash and ask him about his opinion but he doesn’t pay attention to his dad.

After being called out for dancing, Karan shared the video and wrote, “Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars.” Several celebs like Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and others reacted to the video and were left in splits. Over the past few days, Karan has been sharing fun and adorable videos of Yash and Roohi while being at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Fans have been loving the series of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ and want the director to keep sharing such videos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan was scheduled to kick start the shooting of Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, the lockdown was announced and shoot was postponed. Takht is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Check out Karan’s video of Yash and Roohi:

