Karan Johar calls himself ‘troll favorite'; says he has started enjoying being trolled

After being subjected to online hatred and trolling, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally found the solution for it. In an interview, KJo also made a bold statement for his haters.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Dec 14, 2023   |  03:34 AM IST  |  985
Karan Johar
Pic courtesy: The House Of Pixels on Instagram

Karan Johar might be one of the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood, but he’s also someone people like to talk about. Trolling and hatred have become a part of his everyday life. However, he has found the ultimate solution to deal with the negativity.

Related Story

entertainment

KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor reveals what Aditya Roy Kapur would do with Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday in lift; his rea

Karan Johar reveals how he deals with trolls

Karan Johar is best known for directing, producing, and writing iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bombay Talkies, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among many others. However, despite working hard on making this impressive career graph, he is subjected to hatred, sometimes for his sexuality and other times for allegedly promoting nepotism in the film industry.

While talking to Firstpost, the filmmaker shared his way of dealing with trolls. Calling himself 'a troll favorite', KJo said, “I get trolled a lot and I have started enjoying it too. The only thing is when you can’t beat them, you can join them and the only way you can join them is to troll them back. Eventually, I don’t let these trollers affect me because I have a name and they don’t.” Making a bold statement for his haters, Karan said, “You are hiding behind your name and I am not.”

Karan Johar recalls his kids and mother being subjected to trolling

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the My Name Is Khan director-producer discussed trolling with his guests Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. While sharing his two cents on the matter, Karan said that some people went to the extent of talking ill about his mother and her upbringing.

Advertisement

He said, “I’m sexuality shamed all the time. They talk to me about my sexuality, they talk to me about being a single parent, and they bring up my kids. Then they talk about my mother for not having raised me well enough to not take that decision right. I mean who the f*ck are you? There are times, I’m in fashion they are saying ‘You don’t have the body for it why you’re wearing this?’ They body-shame you. But at the end of the day, you have to develop the thickest skin.”

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Karan Johar recalls his mom was trolled for not raising him well; 'Have to develop the thickest skin'

Advertisement
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character
5

Latest Articles