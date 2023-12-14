Karan Johar calls himself ‘troll favorite'; says he has started enjoying being trolled

Karan Johar might be one of the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood, but he’s also someone people like to talk about. Trolling and hatred have become a part of his everyday life. However, he has found the ultimate solution to deal with the negativity.

Karan Johar reveals how he deals with trolls

Karan Johar is best known for directing, producing, and writing iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bombay Talkies, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among many others. However, despite working hard on making this impressive career graph, he is subjected to hatred, sometimes for his sexuality and other times for allegedly promoting nepotism in the film industry.

While talking to Firstpost, the filmmaker shared his way of dealing with trolls. Calling himself 'a troll favorite', KJo said, “I get trolled a lot and I have started enjoying it too. The only thing is when you can’t beat them, you can join them and the only way you can join them is to troll them back. Eventually, I don’t let these trollers affect me because I have a name and they don’t.” Making a bold statement for his haters, Karan said, “You are hiding behind your name and I am not.”

Karan Johar recalls his kids and mother being subjected to trolling

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the My Name Is Khan director-producer discussed trolling with his guests Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. While sharing his two cents on the matter, Karan said that some people went to the extent of talking ill about his mother and her upbringing.

He said, “I’m sexuality shamed all the time. They talk to me about my sexuality, they talk to me about being a single parent, and they bring up my kids. Then they talk about my mother for not having raised me well enough to not take that decision right. I mean who the f*ck are you? There are times, I’m in fashion they are saying ‘You don’t have the body for it why you’re wearing this?’ They body-shame you. But at the end of the day, you have to develop the thickest skin.”

