Karan Johar calls his twins Roohi & Yash his ‘everything’, shares an adorable video on their 5th birthday

Karan Johar is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of his adorable twins Roohi and Yash. These two munchkins are entertaining just like their dad and their videos often make us laugh. Well, Roohi and Yash are celebrating their 5th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. But the one special that has our attention is that of Karan Johar himself. The filmmaker has shared a goofy video of his twins along with a heartwarming note.

The video is a compilation of all the cute moments of Yash and Roohi. From posing for the pictures with different props, playing with each other to playing with KJo, indeed this video is a gem. It ends with a cute picture of the terrific trio, i.e, Karan Johar posing with his twins. Sharing this video he wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash …”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be getting back to direction after a hiatus of 6 years. He has already started working on his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The team wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film last year and now is all set to film the last schedule. How excited are you to watch this film? Also, how many hearts for this father-daughter-son trio?

