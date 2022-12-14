Karan Johar calls his twins Yash and Roohi ‘in-house trolls’: I don’t need them on social media

Karan Johar is at the top of his fashion game, and carries flamboyant, quirky, and often unconventional outfits like a boss! However, if you follow KJo on Instagram, you must already be aware that his kids Yash and Roohi disapprove of his fashion choices. Amid the lockdown, Karan Johar would often post videos of his twins Yash and Roohi making fun of his outfits, and hilariously trolling him for his fashion choices. Now, in an interview, Karan Johar has called them his ‘in-house trolls’ and said that his kids keep him grounded.

In an interview with Hello! India, Karan Johar said that Yash and Roohi are always laughing at what he wears, and once even said that he was looking like a clown! “In all honesty, they haven’t caught on to the fashion bandwagon because they are always laughing at what I wear! Once, when I was about to step out, they said, ‘Dada, you’re looking like a clown!’” he said.

KJo further added that they also once called his look ‘boring’ and he realized that he doesn’t need trolls on social media, because he already has two in his home! “But I was like, ‘How can you speak that way with your Dada?’ And at one point, they said, ‘Dada, you look very boring.’ So I realised I have my own in-house trolls! I don’t need them on social media! Just like my mom, they ground me. The three combined are my reality check, right at home,” he said.