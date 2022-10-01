Karan Johar calls Hrithik Roshan 'force of nature, Saif Ali Khan 'brilliant' after watching Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha was one of the much-awaited films of this year. The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan has been loved by fans and everyone is going gaga over it. Since yesterday, social media is buzzing with good reviews about the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial. Karan Johar is one of the most reputed and well-known filmmakers in Bollywood. He could not stop praising the film and both the stars. He took to his Twitter handle and went on and on about the film.

Karan Johar shared a series of tweets and spoke about Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In his first tweet, he wrote, “Hrithik Roshan is a force of nature… from his sinister smile to his solid swag … he is the ultimate leading man of the mainstream movies…. His VEDHA is a lion, tiger and a panther all rolled into one!!!WOW!! #VikramVedha @iHrithik.” In his next tweet, he wrote, “Saif Ali Khan pitches his performance brilliantly! The perfect balance of nuance and playing to the gallery! He plays VIKRAM with all the layers that the character commands with the ease of a veteran! Solid!!!!! #VikramVedha #Saifalikhan.” The third tweet read, “Watch Two solid actors own their characters with aplomb! Watch them display their immense expertise with panache!!! Go Watch #VikramVedha !! @iHrithik #saifalikhan.”