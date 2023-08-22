Karan Johar calls Richard Gere’s Koffee With Karan episode ‘deathly boring’: Hope I never meet him…

Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, remains one of the most popular celebrity chat shows over the years. The show debuted in 2004, and has seven seasons so far. Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, etc have graced the Koffee couch several times over the years. Rochard Gere was the first Hollywood celebrity to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show, and he was seen in season 2, which aired in 2007. Recently, Karan Johar was asked which Koffee With Karan episode he felt was the most boring, to which KJo replied that it was Richard Gere’s.

During his appearance at Express Adda by Indian Express, Karan Johar was asked by Ananya Panday about the most boring episode of KWK. “What was the most boring Koffee With Karan episode and you can't say mine because you are only taking shots at me,” said Ananya. While KJo hesitated initially, he finally answered, “Oh dear! It was... so it was Richard Gere. I swear, at one point I thought I was going to pass out... it got very intense. It was the first Hollywood celebrity we had, and I hope I never meet him and he never sees this, but it was deathly boring."

On Koffee With Karan, Richard Gere talked about AIDS awareness, and the humanitarian work done by Hollywood and Bollywood celebs. He also opened up about his experiences in India. He praised Bipasha Basu, and called her ‘very sexy and hot’. Richard Gere has starred in Hollywood films such as Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, Shall We Dance?, and Nights In Rodanthe, among others.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Karan Johar was also asked how his life has changed after the birth of Yash and Roohi. He said, “I think there has been a subliminal change. A change that I don’t know if I can articulate in ways that are definitive. There is a lot more spring in myself, there is a lot more energy to do much more and achieve, and maybe subliminally it’s because I want to leave a legacy that they can be proud of,” said KJo.

