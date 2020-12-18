Karan Johar calls Rishi Kapoor 'favourite actor' as Neetu Kapoor pens a note on Mera Naam Joker's 50 years

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a special post for late actor Rishi Kapoor as his debut film, Mera Naam Jokar completed 50 years. Karan Johar reacted to Neetu Kapoor's post and remembered the late Rishi Kapoor in his comment.

A film that remains special for all fans of Raj Kapoor is Mera Naam Joker. However, it was special for another reason and that is . With Mera Naam Joker, Rishi Kapoor had made his foray into showbiz as a child artist and his performance won him a national award. Now, as the film turned 50, penned a note as it would have marked Rishi Kapoor's 50 years in Bollywood too. Reacting to Neetu Kapoor's post, also had a special thing to say about the late star.

Karan, who has always been vocal about his admiration for late Rishi Kapoor, took to social media to comment on Neetu Kapoor's post about Mera Naam Joker completing 50 years. Karan commented on Neetu's post and wrote, "My absolute favourite actor of all times." Along with his comment, Karan added a couple of heart emoticons too. Karan shared a special bond with the late actor and when Rishi Kapoor passed away back in April, the filmmaker had penned a long note as he paid his tribute to him.

Not just this, Karan's admiration for late Rishi Kapoor was also seen when he used a software to morph his face on his song, Main Shayar Toh Nahi video and expressed his love for him in a post. Today, as Rishi Kapoor's debut film clocked 50 years, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoor."

Take a look at Karan's comment on Neetu Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently recovered from COVID 19 and has headed back to Chandigarh to resume the shoot of Karan Johar backed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and it will mark Neetu Kapoor's return on screen after several years of hiatus. Besides Neetu, the film also stars Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

