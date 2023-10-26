Karan Johar calls Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan 'Avengers', laments lack of superhero films in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been in the headlines lately owing to the recent release of his highly anticipated talk show Koffee With Karan 8. Notably, the filmmaker is known for being extremely vocal and opinionated in nature. Recently, he addressed how Bollywood has fewer superhero movies like Avengers, as compared to the Hollywood industry. He also added how Hindi cinema does not need superheroes as superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan exist in the industry. Johar added that the duo together make up for an Avengers team in Bollywood.

Karan Johar discusses Bollywood having fewer superhero films

During a recent interview on the We Are Yuvaa’s YouTube channel, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director expressed his opinion on Bollywood having fewer superhero movies as compared to the Hollywood industry which has produced several blockbuster films including Avengers.

Elaborating on the subject further, Karan Johar said that Hindi cinema already has superheroes in the form of actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and how the two superstars together are equivalent to the Avengers.

“Salman Khan is a superhero. You have superhero, you have Salman Khan. These are superheroes. And now Salman and Shah Rukh together are our avengers. We have done it. What are we giving them superpowers for? They are anyway bashing up a 1,000 men. They can do no wrong. They are perfect morally, physically, emotionally, everything,” Karan Johar said.

The filmmaker is notably known for creating magical romance on the big screen, with films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna exemplifying his talent for passionate storytelling.

During the interview, the filmmaker further discussed his love for romantic films, adding that romance had to be his first choice of subject. He also remarked that directors like Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, and Guru Dutt were “ingrained” in his cinematic sensibilities.

Karan Johar’s take on audience’s desire to see heroes as strong and flawless

The filmmaker additionally pointed out that audiences often prefer to see male heroes depicted as flawless and strong, rather than vulnerable or imperfect.

Elaborating further, Johar explained that audiences today do not seem as interested in soft or vulnerable characters. He observed that Indian male protagonists have reverted to being more angry and aggressive, rather than gentle or sensitive. Taking up the example of Kabir Singh, he said, “But Hindi cinema hasn’t even got the anger right. Kabir Singh is Arjun Reddy, it’s not even authentically Hindi,” he said.

