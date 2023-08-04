Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol ‘romance icons’; says ‘there will be no other pairing like them’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theaters and has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences. Director Karan Johar has returned with a true Bollywood style movie, filled with romance and melodrama. The lead pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been lauded by the viewers for their captivating charm and chemistry. However, Karan expressed at a recent event that there will be no other pair that could match the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Karan Johar opens up about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic pair

At the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai yesterday, Karan was asked about the reinvention of romance in his film. In response, he talked about the romantic on screen couple of Shah Rukh and Kajol. He called them romance icons and believed that SRK is an emotion. Karan said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons. They represent love in our movies. They have created love. Shah Rukh is love. Infact, Shah Rukh is not a superstar, he is an emotion and he is love. The way he sings a love song and portrays a love scene; when he says ‘aur paas’, you want to completely go 'paas'!”

He also stated that there can never be another pairing like them as they make you believe in what is happening on the screen. “When he says ‘main nahin aaunga’, you believe him. When he says 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tum nahi samjhogi', even though we don't know what he means, we still go with the flow because Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, there will never be another Shah Rukh Khan. Similarly, there will be no other pairing like Shah Rukh-Kajol,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen jodi

SRK and Kajol are one of the most loved onscreen couples in Bollywood. They have worked on seven films together out of which four have been directed by Karan, namely Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Their most famous film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Yash Chopra is still running in the Maratha Mandir Theater even after 28 years. The duo created magic on the screen and set the standards of romance very high.

