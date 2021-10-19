Karan Johar calls Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan 'ultimate gifts' as Student Of The Year turns 9

A film that managed to impress audiences back in 2012 was Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year. The reason behind its success were three debutantes Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan who are now the biggest names in Bollywood. Today, as the film completed 9 years, Karan Johar took to social media to express his love for his three students in a heartfelt note. Not just this, Karan shared a video that featured special moments from Sidharth, Alia and Varun starrer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan called Sidharth, Alia and Varun the 'ultimate gifts' as he lauded how they have been contributing to the world of cinema in the past 9 years. Karan wrote, "October is just filled with gifts that keep giving - and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories! But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn't be prouder and here's to the film that started it all!"

Take a look:

Manish Malhotra also reacted to Karan's post and remembered the good old days of the Student Of The Year shoot. Prachi Shah Pandya, who was also a part of the film, wrote, "Thank you for making me a part of this film @karanjohar beautiful memories". He wrote, "Special film , so many memories and the film that launched the fabulous 3 @aliaabhatt @sidmalhotra @varundvn." Fans too began showering love on Karan's post in the comments. A fan wrote, "Journeys of all of these 3 has been incredible. Best trio ever." Another wrote, "Favorites Forever."

Since last night, fans of Sidharth, Varun and Alia have been celebrating the completion of their 9 years in Bollywood. Many have kicked off trends for their respective favourites on Twitter and are pouring in love for them in form of special posts. Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the trend by his fans on social media and expressed his gratitude to them for all the love.

