Karan Johar calls Yash & Roohi 'baby rappers' of his house; Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora drop comments

Karan Johar shares a great bond with his kids Yash and Roohi. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

isn’t much of an avid social media nowadays but he makes sure to update the netizens with whatever is happening in his life from time to time. For instance, the Brahmastra producer welcomed the New Year this time by sharing an endearing monochrome picture with his kids Yash and Roohi. He could be seen lovingly holding on to the twins in the same. The filmmaker shares a great bond with the duo who were born on 2017.

As we speak of this, Karan Johar has shared another picture of Yash and Roohi on social media which is not only hilarious but also adorable. Both of them can be seen wearing colourful framed shades as can be seen in the picture. Talking about the filmmaker, he writes, “Not sure I am a good fashion influence ..... my baby rappers in the house!” As soon as he shared the same on his Instagram handle, numerous celebs commented on the post.

Check out the picture below:

Among the first to comment on Karan Johar’s post is who dropped a couple of emojis on the same. Apart from him, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sunita Kapoor, , and Sophie Choudry are among others who commented on the post. Talking about Karan, he is producing the much-awaited film Brahmastra that features , , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He has also co-produced the and starrer Sooryavanshi that is yet to be released into the theatres.

