Karan Johar calls Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 'still so relevant for all generations' as the movie clocks 7 years

On the occasion of the 7th year anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar has something special to say. Check it out.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been treating fans with some amazing photos and videos of his kids Yash and Roohi amid lockdown. Not only this but the filmmaker has also been posting his selfies for fans on his Instagram account.

Today, Karan Johar's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin has completed it's 7 years. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Mukerji and Hussain Dalal was produced by Karan under his production house Dharma Productions. On the occasion of the 7th year anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the filmmaker shared a special video with a tweet that read, "It's been 7whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!! #7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18 #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone #AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani #AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies."

Meanwhile, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a box office hit and a very popular film amongst the youth. It revolves around Kabir (Ranbir), a guy who wants to make it big in the travel industry, meets Naina (Deepika) during a trekking trip. She falls for him but refrains from expressing it. Years later they meet at a friend's wedding. On this special day, fans have been trending #7YEARSOFYJHD on twitter and remembering the film with much enthusiasm.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet here:

