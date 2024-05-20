Karan Johar cannot stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion trailer: ‘Blood sweat tears are evident’

The internet has been going gaga over Kartik Aaryan’s never-seen-before avatar in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. Ever since the first poster of the film was out, the excitement levels of the fans were at an all-time high. And now after the trailer launch, their excitement knows no bounds.

Social media has been gushing over the trailer and several celebrities have showered love on the actor and the team. The recent name to get added to this list is that of Karan Johar who sends all his love to the team.

Karan Johar praises Chandu Champion trailer

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared the trailer of Chandu Champion. In his story, he wrote, “the blood sweat, and tears are evident in every frame of this ambitious and heartfelt true story! All my love and big success to @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Check out the picture:

Katrina Kaif showers big love on the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Among the many people who watched the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion was Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. The Merry Christmas star loved the trailer so much that she could not stop herself from praising Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and the entire Chandu Champion team for creating a masterpiece like this one.

Kaif took to her Instagram stories and reposted the trailer of the movie. Commenting on it, she wrote, “Looking super @kabirkhankk.. can’t wait (fire emojis).”

Take a look:

More about Chandu Champion

Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion is an upcoming sports drama inspired by the life of India's first Paralympics swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. Alongside Chandu Champion, he is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Tripti Dimri. Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming project in his pipeline. He is also set to star in the third installment of the Aashiqui series titled Aashiqui 3.

