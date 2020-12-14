Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of K3G with special post: This film will always be blessing in my filmography

On the occasion of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completing 19 years of release, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming post on social media celebrating the success of the movie

is one of the ace filmmakers in Bollywood who have given us some of the most iconic movies. His way of presenting stories in a larger than life fashion has always left everyone in awe. Interestingly, amid all his movies, there was one movie which went on to touch a million hearts with its heartfelt story and impressive performances. We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

And today, as the movie completed 19 years of its theatrical release, KJo penned a sweet note reliving the memories of this blockbuster family drama. Calling K3G the biggest blessing in his filmography, Karan expressed his gratitude towards fans for showing love on the movie. He even shared a video reliving the aura of K3G and wrote, “#19yearsofK3G ...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way... this film will always be a blessing in my filmography.... thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 19 years of release:

As of now, Karan is gearing up for the release of his production Brahmastra featuring , and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, he will also be working on his much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht which will have , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

