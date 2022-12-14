Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with a special VIDEO

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of those films which has made a special place in the hearts of its audience. With Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the family entertainer remains one of the most loved and watched films. Right from the songs to fashion to the scenes, everything holds a special place. Well, today the film has completed 21 years and Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to celebrate it. He shared a video of Behind the Scenes from the movie along with a long note.

Karan writes, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen…and that soon became a family off screen too. 21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family. #21YearsOfK3G.”

Fans have also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here: