Karan Johar celebrates 27 years with Manish Malhotra & Farah Kundar; Ranveer Singh calls them ‘Kyauties’

On Thursday, director Karan Johar took a brief moment to appreciate his dream team that includes fashion maverick Manish Malhotra and ace choreographer Farah Kundra. The picture was shared on the special occasion of celebrating their partnership of 27 years. While putting up the picture on his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote a hilarious caption that stated, “A team that has worked for 27 years! And nothing has changed! @farahkundar is still screaming at us both.”

Even director and choreographer Farah Kundar took to social media to share a stunning photo alongside her team members. While sharing the post, she said, “Going strong since 27 yrs.. @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 #dreamteam #rockyaurranikipremkahani nothing has changed”. Fashion expert Manish Malhotra wasn’t behind to join the bandwagon, he reshared the post with a heart emoticon. However, what caught our attention was the adorable reaction of actor Ranveer Singh. As soon as Farah’s post caught his attention, the Padmaavat star immediately took to the comment section to hail the dynamic trio. Adoring the picture, Ranveer called them all ‘Kyauties’.

Check out the photos below:

Along with celebrating 27 years of their partnership, Farah Kundar also took fans to the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani. Sharing a hilarious clip of Karan Johar, Farah gave us a glimpse of the former’s dramatic breakfast that has fans in splits. Click HERE to watch the video before it disappears.

