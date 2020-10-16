Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love

Karan Johar took to social media to share a throwback snippet of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film clocked 22 years today. Remembering Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol starrer, the filmmaker thanked everyone for their love.

Filmmaker joined actor Kajol in celebrating the completion of 22 years of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Today, the film that remains iconic, starring , , Rani Mukerji and Kajol, turns 22 years old and celebrating his milestone, Karan took to his social media account to thank everyone for the love that he received due to the film. The filmmaker shared a sweet old video where Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol were seen talking about the film and their characters.

Taking to Instagram, Karan thanked everyone for the love and mentioned that he will be grateful for it. Further, he took a trip down memory lane as he shared a video snippet of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol. The video ended on the note where the makers celebrated the film that taught everyone 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' Seeing the same, several fans were transported to the old days when the iconic film had released.

Karan shared the video and wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love." Kajol too shared several posts on social media as she remembered her fun role in the film as Anjali. The film remains extremely special for Indian audiences as the performances by Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol and Salman Khan as Rahul, Tina, Anjali and Aman were loved. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also bagged several awards and accolades back when it released in 1998 and it also marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. When the film completed 20 years, Karan Johar threw a big celebration where Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani and other cast members of the film reunited.

Take a look at Karan Johar's video:

