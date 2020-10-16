  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love

Karan Johar took to social media to share a throwback snippet of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the film clocked 22 years today. Remembering Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol starrer, the filmmaker thanked everyone for their love.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: October 16, 2020 11:47 am
Karan Johar celebrates 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Filmmaker Karan Johar joined actor Kajol in celebrating the completion of 22 years of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Today, the film that remains iconic, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, turns 22 years old and celebrating his milestone, Karan took to his social media account to thank everyone for the love that he received due to the film. The filmmaker shared a sweet old video where Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol were seen talking about the film and their characters. 

Taking to Instagram, Karan thanked everyone for the love and mentioned that he will be grateful for it. Further, he took a trip down memory lane as he shared a video snippet of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol. The video ended on the note where the makers celebrated the film that taught everyone 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' Seeing the same, several fans were transported to the old days when the iconic film had released. 

Karan shared the video and wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love." Kajol too shared several posts on social media as she remembered her fun role in the film as Anjali. The film remains extremely special for Indian audiences as the performances by Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol and Salman Khan as Rahul, Tina, Anjali and Aman were loved. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also bagged several awards and accolades back when it released in 1998 and it also marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. When the film completed 20 years, Karan Johar threw a big celebration where Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani and other cast members of the film reunited. 

Take a look at Karan Johar's video:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Also Read|PHOTOS: Karan Johar looks comfy in grey track suit as he steps out to meet Bunty Sajdeh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Karan johar Instagram

You may like these
Karan Johar recalls 'timeless' journey with Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 21 years
Karan Johar says Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most politically incorrect film
Throwback: Did you know Kajol suffered a memory loss on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai CLIMAX 2.0: Anjali with Rahul or Aman or no one, how would you like the film to end?
Shah Rukh Khan dubs My Name Is Khan as the 'finest film' of his and Kajol's career on its 10th anniversary
As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s My Name Is Khan clocks in 10 years, Karan Johar and Kajol reminisce the memories
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement